Goldman Sachs Group Lowers ORIX (NYSE:IX) to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ORIX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ORIX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:IX traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.22. 78,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,189. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. ORIX has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $89.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average of $78.66.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.12). ORIX had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ORIX will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.6088 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. ORIX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ORIX by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in ORIX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

