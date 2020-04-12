Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Experian (LON:EXPN) Price Target to GBX 2,600

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its price target decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Experian from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Experian to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Experian from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Experian from GBX 2,450 ($32.23) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,330 ($30.65).

Experian stock opened at GBX 2,252 ($29.62) on Thursday. Experian has a one year low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.99) and a one year high of GBX 2,926 ($38.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,392.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,506.75. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.22.

In other Experian news, insider Mike Rogers purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,242 ($29.49) per share, for a total transaction of £134,520 ($176,953.43).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

