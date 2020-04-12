Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GDEN. BidaskClub cut Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Golden Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $21.67.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Miodunski bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $119,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,502.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,184,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,761,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after acquiring an additional 328,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

