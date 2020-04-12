Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) PT Set at C$1.20 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$1.20 price target on Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Gogold Resources stock opened at C$0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.63. Gogold Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $122.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.33.

Gogold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

