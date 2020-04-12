GMS (NYSE:GMS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

Get GMS alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GMS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded GMS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on GMS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. GMS has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $669.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. GMS had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GMS will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald R. Ross acquired 56,200 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $923,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 384,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,560.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. acquired 3,285 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,899.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,899.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 168,087 shares of company stock worth $2,618,585 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of GMS by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of GMS by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.