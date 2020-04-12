GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on GlycoMimetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GlycoMimetics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.55.

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.84, a quick ratio of 14.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.67.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). On average, equities analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

