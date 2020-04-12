Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $109.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globant presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.29. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.67. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $184.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million. Globant had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Globant by 492.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 340,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,155,000 after buying an additional 283,401 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Globant by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 73,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Globant by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

