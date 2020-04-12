Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $229.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.59.

GPN traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,409. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,811. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Global Payments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

