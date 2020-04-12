Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GMRE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.07.

GMRE stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.96 million, a PE ratio of 116.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.44 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

