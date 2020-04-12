Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.43.

GBT stock opened at $65.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $87.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.88.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.37 per share, with a total value of $523,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,884.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $55,568.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,006.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $4,139,803. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,712,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,164 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,998,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,382,000 after purchasing an additional 549,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,064,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,288,000 after acquiring an additional 24,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $50,801,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

