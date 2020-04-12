GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($22.89) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank dropped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,860 ($24.47) target price (up previously from GBX 1,860 ($24.47)) on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,796.94 ($23.64).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,544.20 ($20.31) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,526.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,687.90. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a one year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total value of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32). Also, insider Judy Lewent bought 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Insiders acquired 803 shares of company stock worth $1,871,706 in the last 90 days.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

