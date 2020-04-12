Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Commercial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Commercial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $510.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $23.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.79 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 8.35%. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

