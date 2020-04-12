GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GNMK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James cut GenMark Diagnostics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GenMark Diagnostics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.44.

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.43. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $8.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 53.79% and a negative return on equity of 315.97%. The business had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, Director Michael Kagnoff bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $46,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,216 shares in the company, valued at $544,975.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,450 shares of company stock valued at $416,221. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.