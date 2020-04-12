General Electric (NYSE:GE) Cut to Hold at Cfra

Cfra downgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded General Electric from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.65.

Shares of GE stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 92,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,831,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,189,000 after buying an additional 68,304 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 95,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

