GAPS (GAP) Price Down 14.6% This Week

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One GAPS token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.99 or 0.00056418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $39.91 million and $4.82 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GAPS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00033162 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,088.84 or 1.00217775 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000130 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00068550 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000611 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001463 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.