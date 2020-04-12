GAP (NYSE:GPS) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GAP from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. GAP has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in GAP by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GAP by 488.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,640,000 after buying an additional 875,100 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GAP by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,962,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $52,383,000 after buying an additional 191,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

