GameCredits Trading Up 22.8% This Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $145,528.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, BitBay and Livecoin. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00609339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008183 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 326.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Poloniex, YoBit, Crex24, Coinrail, BitBay, Cryptopia, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

