FY2022 EPS Estimates for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

UBSFY has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of UBSFY opened at $15.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

About UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

