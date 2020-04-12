Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Receives $12.62 Average PT from Brokerages

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 35,021,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,678,268. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.24 and a beta of 2.22. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.