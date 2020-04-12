Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FC. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $51.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Franklin Covey from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a market cap of $272.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $41.85.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,528.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,277,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,787,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.