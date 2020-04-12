Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Receives $30.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Franklin Covey from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $130,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,528.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at $23,277,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at $9,787,000. Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at $6,386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 112,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FC traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.72. 131,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.38. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

