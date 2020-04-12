Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Receives $30.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Franklin Covey from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.
In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $130,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,528.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE FC traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.72. 131,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.38. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13.
Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Franklin Covey Company Profile
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.
Featured Story: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.