Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$162.00

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$147.50 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$156.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

TSE FNV opened at C$159.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$148.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$136.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.97. Franco Nevada has a 12-month low of C$93.24 and a 12-month high of C$164.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$340.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$307.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 2.2999999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.12, for a total transaction of C$977,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,395 shares in the company, valued at C$31,706,569.98. Also, Director David Harquail sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.11, for a total transaction of C$3,282,328.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 946,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$151,556,648.88.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

