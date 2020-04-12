Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

FCPT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.37. 937,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,037. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

In related news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,824.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

