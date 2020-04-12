Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Pi Financial

Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has C$4.40 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$5.80.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FVI. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, March 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.60 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FVI stock opened at C$3.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.55 million and a P/E ratio of 24.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$2.05 and a twelve month high of C$6.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$91.05 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.