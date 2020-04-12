Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Forestar Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.14. Forestar Group reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forestar Group will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Forestar Group.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 7.32%.

FOR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Forestar Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Forestar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

NYSE:FOR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.82. 195,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,570. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $615.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Forestar Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forestar Group (FOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.