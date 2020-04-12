FNB Protocol (FNB) Market Cap Hits $3.67 Million

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. One FNB Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Allbit and IDAX. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and $956,284.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.25 or 0.02803572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00206509 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00053139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

FNB Protocol Token Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,365,468,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.