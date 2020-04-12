FlypMe Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 101.8% higher against the dollar. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $175,353.37 and $19.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.25 or 0.02803572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00206509 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00053139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe launched on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

