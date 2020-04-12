Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We believe that Flowserve is poised to benefit from strengthening end markets — including oil and gas, chemical as well as thermal solar — and transformational initiatives in the long run. The company invests its funds primarily to enhance organic growth and Flowserve 2.0, a multi-year program. Moreover, it is committed toward rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividend payouts and share repurchase programs. The company’s solid liquidity position enables it to cover its immediate liabilities. However, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the company has withdrawn its guidance for 2020 on end-market uncertainties stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. Restructuring expenses and high debt levels can be detrimental to the company. Its earnings estimates have been lowered for 2020 and 2021.”

FLS has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Flowserve from $39.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Flowserve from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Flowserve stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,009,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,424. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.90. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $54.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Sujeet Chand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 19,708 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 438.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Flowserve by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 34,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

