FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $317.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.19.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.99. 913,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,460. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. FleetCor Technologies has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,603,983.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total transaction of $8,252,134.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,279,934.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,015,000 after buying an additional 431,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,199,000 after buying an additional 50,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,990,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,850,000 after buying an additional 64,775 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,590,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,583,000 after buying an additional 43,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,293,000 after buying an additional 55,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

