Flash (FLASH) Price Up 20.2% This Week

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Flash has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $1,179.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flash has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.29 or 0.02773664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00206338 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00049807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.