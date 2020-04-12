First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $63.00 at UBS Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cascend Securities lowered their price target on First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price target on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised First Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Solar from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.77.

First Solar stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Solar has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.85). First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $340,819.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,696.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $252,153.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,177.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,971. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 542,530 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,360,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 146,570 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

