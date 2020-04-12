First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.15.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$7.32 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$16.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.19.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion. Equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -8.98%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

