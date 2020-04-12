First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given a C$11.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$11.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cormark downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.15.

TSE:FM opened at C$7.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of -88.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.97. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.98%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

