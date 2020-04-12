First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 3,100 ($40.78).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of FDP opened at GBX 2,260 ($29.73) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. First Derivatives has a 12-month low of GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,635 ($47.82). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,356.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,476.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.78 million and a P/E ratio of 44.84.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

