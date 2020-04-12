First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FAF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of First American Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF stock opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.