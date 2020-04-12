FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX)

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Omega Diagnostics Group stock opened at GBX 20 ($0.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Omega Diagnostics Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 16.48 ($0.22). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.24. The company has a market cap of $30.08 million and a PE ratio of -66.67.

Get Omega Diagnostics Group alerts:

About Omega Diagnostics Group

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other. The Allergy and Autoimmune segment engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of in-vitro allergy and autoimmune tests used by doctors to diagnose patients with allergies and autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.