FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Avingtrans (LON:AVG)

LON AVG opened at GBX 202 ($2.66) on Thursday. Avingtrans has a 12 month low of GBX 176 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 334.50 ($4.40). The stock has a market cap of $63.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 246.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 270.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, containers, and skidded systems; and fabricated poles and cabinets for roadside safety cameras and rail track signaling.

