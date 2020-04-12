Financial Survey: Verra Mobility (VRRM) versus The Competition

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) is one of 42 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Verra Mobility to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility’s peers have a beta of 0.35, indicating that their average stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Verra Mobility and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 7.43% 37.33% 8.71% Verra Mobility Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Verra Mobility shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verra Mobility and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $416.72 million $33.34 million 12.62 Verra Mobility Competitors $311.24 million -$116.81 million 8.03

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Verra Mobility is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Verra Mobility and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 1 6 0 2.86 Verra Mobility Competitors 75 119 101 2 2.10

Verra Mobility presently has a consensus target price of $14.87, suggesting a potential upside of 81.32%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 41.19%. Given Verra Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats its peers on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

