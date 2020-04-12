Financial Comparison: QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) and Pinnacle Bancshares (NASDAQ:PCLB)

Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of QCR shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of QCR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pinnacle Bancshares and QCR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Bancshares N/A N/A N/A QCR 19.47% 11.42% 1.14%

Dividends

Pinnacle Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. QCR pays out 6.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QCR has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Pinnacle Bancshares has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QCR has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pinnacle Bancshares and QCR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A QCR 0 1 1 0 2.50

QCR has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.03%. Given QCR’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QCR is more favorable than Pinnacle Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinnacle Bancshares and QCR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Bancshares $9.43 million 2.90 $2.29 million N/A N/A QCR $294.84 million 1.61 $57.41 million $3.66 8.18

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bancshares.

Summary

QCR beats Pinnacle Bancshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinnacle Bancshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides banking products and services in Alabama. The company's deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, interest accounts, and student accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, real estate construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and other real estate loans; commercial non-real estate loans, such as commercial, financial, agricultural, and municipal tax free loans; home mortgage loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans, as well as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, second and vacation home, construction, and bridge loans. The company also offers phone and online banking services; and other services, including merchant services, transfer and payment, automated clearing house, payroll direct deposit, e-statement, safe deposit box, and remote deposit services, as well as notary services. It operates seven offices in the central and northwest Alabama. Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Jasper, Alabama.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. Its loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, the company engages in leasing machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuing various trust preferred securities. It serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Rockford communities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

