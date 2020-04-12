FGL (NYSE:FG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FGL (NYSE:FG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FGL Holdings operates as a holding company. It offers fixed annuities and life insurance products, as well as provides reinsurance solutions, through its subsidiaries. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get FGL alerts:

FG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of FGL from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of FGL in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FGL from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of FGL from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.40.

Shares of FG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.25. 5,453,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,728,159. FGL has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.75.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. FGL had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FGL will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. FGL’s dividend payout ratio is 2.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of FGL by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in FGL by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in FGL by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FGL in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in FGL by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FGL (FG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.