Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Fastly alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fastly from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fastly from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.34.

FSLY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.75. 1,039,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,462. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. Fastly has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -29.64.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $300,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 494,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,916,500.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $244,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 116,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,164,986 shares of company stock worth $19,009,408 and sold 478,487 shares worth $10,304,412.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 12,226.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,613 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 645.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,307,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,618 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,390,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 266,271 shares during the period. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,588,000. 34.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.