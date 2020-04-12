FansTime One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,261.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, FansTime has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, CoinMex, Gate.io and HADAX. FansTime has a total market cap of $286,322.29 and approximately $7,261.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.97 or 0.02798835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00206412 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00053143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HADAX, CoinMex, CoinEgg, FCoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

