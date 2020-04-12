Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.05. Falcon Minerals reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Falcon Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.80 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

FLMN stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 155,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,936. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. The company has a market cap of $208.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, Director Al J. Hirshberg purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 105,543 shares in the company, valued at $248,026.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $5,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 669.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

