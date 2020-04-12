Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) Given New C$450.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$600.00 to C$450.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$740.00 to C$765.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$800.00 to C$500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares alerts:

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$401.66 on Wednesday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 12 month low of C$332.82 and a 12 month high of C$662.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion and a PE ratio of 5.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$494.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$569.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$20.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$20.24 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares will post 52.5800016 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$519.50, for a total value of C$1,129,920.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,792 shares in the company, valued at C$24,308,625.55. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$544,935. Insiders purchased 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $415,120 over the last 90 days.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.