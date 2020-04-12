Experian (LON:EXPN) PT Lowered to GBX 2,350 at Barclays

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXPN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Experian from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Experian to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Experian from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Experian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,330 ($30.65).

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 2,252 ($29.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,392.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,506.75. Experian has a one year low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.99) and a one year high of GBX 2,926 ($38.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In other Experian news, insider Mike Rogers purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,242 ($29.49) per share, with a total value of £134,520 ($176,953.43).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

