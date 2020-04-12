Exfo (TSE:EXF) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exfo’s FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Exfo from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Exfo stock opened at C$4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.17. Exfo has a 12-month low of C$2.91 and a 12-month high of C$6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43. The stock has a market cap of $228.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

