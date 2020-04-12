Exfo (TSE:EXF) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$3.25.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exfo from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Exfo alerts:

Shares of EXF stock opened at C$4.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43. The stock has a market cap of $228.76 million and a P/E ratio of 46.18. Exfo has a 52 week low of C$2.91 and a 52 week high of C$6.70.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.