Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of XTC opened at C$6.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.52. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of C$4.72 and a 12 month high of C$9.95. The firm has a market cap of $243.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Exco Technologies will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. This is a positive change from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

