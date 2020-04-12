EveryCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $223,194.00 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One EveryCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDCM and LATOKEN. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $223,194.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EveryCoin has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.88 or 0.02770677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00206289 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00053145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00049546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

