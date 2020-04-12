Everus Reaches Market Cap of $7.37 Million (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Everus has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Everus has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $40.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everus coin can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $24.68, $7.50 and $51.55.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00053768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $337.83 or 0.04755754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00065888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00037065 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014030 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009088 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus (EVR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,601,779 coins. The official website for Everus is everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

